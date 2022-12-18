Best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Althoff becomes seventh school in Gateway Metro Conference after exit from South Seven Althoff can say goodbye to those long road trips. Backup goalkeeper shines in shootout as Webster Groves wins third state title Krew Rekart came in late in regulation because of an injury and then shined when the Class 3 championship was on the line. CBC turned away by Rockhurst in bid for 11th state championship FENTON — Dominic Bartoni was down but not desolate Saturday. CBC in position for 11th state championship after narrow victory over St. Dominic The Cadets made one goal stand up and are one victory away from first state title since 2018. Rickman scores late again to lift Borgia to first state championship Junior forward scored three goals in two games to lead Knights to Class 1 crown. Rickman scores late to propel Borgia over DuBourg in Class 1 semifinal FENTON — Adam Rickman put his hands atop his head in disbelief. Best performances Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)