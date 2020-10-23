Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Zach Stapleton, Clayton (vs Parkway West)
|3
|1
|0
|Dom Mrazik, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Duchesne)
|3
|0
|1
|Elliston Helms, MICDS (vs Trinity)
|2
|1
|1
|Henry Brink, Lutheran South (vs St. Pius X)
|2
|1
|0
|Caleb Legters, Westminster (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|0
|1
|Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|0
|1
|Evan Sandt, Lutheran South (vs St. Pius X)
|2
|0
|0
|Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Fredericktown)
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Brewer, Clayton (vs Parkway West)
|1
|2
|0
|Cooper Edgecombe, Westminster (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|1
|0
|Carter Woodward, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Duchesne)
|1
|1
|0
|Brent Lemon, Borgia (vs St. Mary's)
|1
|1
|0
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|1
|0
|Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Holt)
|1
|1
|0
|Eli McDowell, Kirkwood (vs Eureka)
|1
|1
|0
|Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs DuBourg)
|1
|1
|0
|Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|1
|1
|0
|Sean Green, Chaminade (vs Priory)
|1
|0
|1
|Parker Kessler, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1
|0
|1
|Adam Luetkemeyer, Timberland (vs Holt)
|1
|0
|1
