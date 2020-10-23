 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Zach Stapleton, Clayton (vs Parkway West)310
Dom Mrazik, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Duchesne)301
Elliston Helms, MICDS (vs Trinity)211
Henry Brink, Lutheran South (vs St. Pius X)210
Caleb Legters, Westminster (vs St. Charles West)201
Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt South)201
Evan Sandt, Lutheran South (vs St. Pius X)200
Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Fredericktown)200
Ben Brewer, Clayton (vs Parkway West)120
Cooper Edgecombe, Westminster (vs St. Charles West)110
Carter Woodward, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Duchesne)110
Brent Lemon, Borgia (vs St. Mary's)110
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)110
Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Holt)110
Eli McDowell, Kirkwood (vs Eureka)110
Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs DuBourg)110
Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt South)110
Sean Green, Chaminade (vs Priory)101
Parker Kessler, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North)101
Adam Luetkemeyer, Timberland (vs Holt)101
