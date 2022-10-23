 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Ethan Gardner, Waterloo (vs Marion)201
Tobey Suter, Triad (vs Alton Marquette)110
Ryan Rook, CBC (vs Timberland)110
Grant Eugea, Waterloo (vs Marion)110
Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Marion)110
Luca Andrews, John Burroughs (vs Kirkwood)101
Carson Nix, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East)101
Porter Reynolds, Triad (vs Alton Marquette)101
Kannon Creamer, Mascoutah (vs Carbondale)101
Luis Alea, CBC (vs Timberland)101
Philip Ralph, MICDS (vs SLUH)100
Jason Klutho, MICDS (vs SLUH)100
Mac Stevens, MICDS (vs SLUH)100
Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Alton Marquette)100
Lance Stauffer, Triad (vs Alton Marquette)100
Nathan Hippard, Mascoutah (vs Carbondale)100
Elliot Becker, CBC (vs Timberland)100
Landon Keener, Timberland (vs CBC)100
Brenden Eschmann, Waterloo (vs Marion)100
Eli Schwehr, Waterloo (vs Marion)100
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

A golf breakthrough for Edwardsville, a record night at Kirkwood: Our Athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 9

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/19/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. SLUH (17-3)12. De Smet (13-3)23. Webster Groves (15-3-2)34. Collinsvill…

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 8

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. SLUH (15-3)42. De Smet (10-3)33. Webster Groves (14-2-2)14. Collinsvill…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News