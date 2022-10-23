Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Ethan Gardner, Waterloo (vs Marion)
|2
|0
|1
|Tobey Suter, Triad (vs Alton Marquette)
|1
|1
|0
|Ryan Rook, CBC (vs Timberland)
|1
|1
|0
|Grant Eugea, Waterloo (vs Marion)
|1
|1
|0
|Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Marion)
|1
|1
|0
|Luca Andrews, John Burroughs (vs Kirkwood)
|1
|0
|1
|Carson Nix, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East)
|1
|0
|1
|Porter Reynolds, Triad (vs Alton Marquette)
|1
|0
|1
|Kannon Creamer, Mascoutah (vs Carbondale)
|1
|0
|1
|Luis Alea, CBC (vs Timberland)
|1
|0
|1
|Philip Ralph, MICDS (vs SLUH)
|1
|0
|0
|Jason Klutho, MICDS (vs SLUH)
|1
|0
|0
|Mac Stevens, MICDS (vs SLUH)
|1
|0
|0
|Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Alton Marquette)
|1
|0
|0
|Lance Stauffer, Triad (vs Alton Marquette)
|1
|0
|0
|Nathan Hippard, Mascoutah (vs Carbondale)
|1
|0
|0
|Elliot Becker, CBC (vs Timberland)
|1
|0
|0
|Landon Keener, Timberland (vs CBC)
|1
|0
|0
|Brenden Eschmann, Waterloo (vs Marion)
|1
|0
|0
|Eli Schwehr, Waterloo (vs Marion)
|1
|0
|0