Whitfield gains early momentum, defeats Westminster in district title game
Triad passes biggest test by edging Urbana in PKs, returns to Class 2A state tournament
Peplow's rare goal propels Webster Groves past MICDS and into district final
Missouri boys soccer district roundup: Marquette blanks De Smet, sets up district final with CBC
Collinsville surrenders late lead, falls in overtime to Lockport in Class 3A super-sectional
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Joe Simon, Summit (vs Capital City)
|3
|0
|1
|Stephen Saladin, SLUH (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|2
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Saxony Lutheran)
|1
|1
|1
|Johnnie Ferrara, SLUH (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|1
|0
|Kevin Cooney, SLUH (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|1
|0
|Rhett Emmenegger, Summit (vs Capital City)
|1
|1
|0
|Micah Norman, Whitfield (vs Westminster)
|1
|0
|1
|Zach Mort, Borgia (vs Tolton Catholic)
|1
|0
|1
|Peter Farley, John Burroughs (vs Chaminade)
|1
|0
|1
|Tyler Van Bree, SLUH (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|0
|0
|Lucas Hammond, SLUH (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|0
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Saxony Lutheran)
|1
|0
|0
|Andrew Welk, Perryville (vs Saxony Lutheran)
|1
|0
|0
|Drew Johnson, Summit (vs Capital City)
|1
|0
|0
|Nolan Staffen, Summit (vs Capital City)
|1
|0
|0
|Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Westminster)
|1
|0
|0
