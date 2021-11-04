 Skip to main content
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Joe Simon, Summit (vs Capital City)301
Stephen Saladin, SLUH (vs Francis Howell North)120
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Saxony Lutheran)111
Johnnie Ferrara, SLUH (vs Francis Howell North)110
Kevin Cooney, SLUH (vs Francis Howell North)110
Rhett Emmenegger, Summit (vs Capital City)110
Micah Norman, Whitfield (vs Westminster)101
Zach Mort, Borgia (vs Tolton Catholic)101
Peter Farley, John Burroughs (vs Chaminade)101
Tyler Van Bree, SLUH (vs Francis Howell North)100
Lucas Hammond, SLUH (vs Francis Howell North)100
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Saxony Lutheran)100
Andrew Welk, Perryville (vs Saxony Lutheran)100
Drew Johnson, Summit (vs Capital City)100
Nolan Staffen, Summit (vs Capital City)100
Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Westminster)100
