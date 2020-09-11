Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|2
|4
|0
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|3
|0
|1
|Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Pacific)
|3
|0
|0
|Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|0
|1
|Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|2
|0
|Nicholas Alberts, Timberland (vs Duchesne)
|1
|1
|1
|Kyle Prinster, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|1
|1
|0
|Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|0
|1
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|0
|1
|Gordo Garcia, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Holt)
|1
|0
|1
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1
|0
|1
|Cole Click, Washington (vs Pacific)
|1
|0
|0
|Matthew Harp , Seckman (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|0
|0
|Caden Lucido, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|1
|0
|0
|Yusef Deiab, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|1
|0
|0
|Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Duchesne)
|1
|0
|0
|Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Festus)
|1
|0
|0
