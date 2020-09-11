 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)240
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)301
Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Pacific)300
Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West)201
Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West)120
Nicholas Alberts, Timberland (vs Duchesne)111
Kyle Prinster, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)110
Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs St. Pius X)101
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)101
Gordo Garcia, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Holt)101
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Fort Zumwalt North)101
Cole Click, Washington (vs Pacific)100
Matthew Harp , Seckman (vs St. Pius X)100
Caden Lucido, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)100
Yusef Deiab, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)100
Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Duchesne)100
Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Festus)100
