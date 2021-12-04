Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
The title of Missouri's largest class in boys soccer will be decided by two non-St. Louis area teams for only the second time.
The Bulldogs became Missouri's first public school to win three boys soccer state championships.
The Cougars earned a shutout victory in a title game featuring first-time state finalists.
FENTON — Whitfield exorcised the pit in its stomach Saturday.
John Burroughs dropped a major bomb Saturday.
LADUE — John Burroughs junior goalkeeper Tucker Desloge was a difference maker for the second consecutive Saturday. This time, however, Deslog…
FENTON — Not much frazzles Whitfield senior Jimmy Milgie.
Large school schools - 11/281. SLUH (23-2) was idle.2. Chaminade (17-5) was idle.3. CBC (18-6) was idle.4. Fort Zumwalt South (25-3) was idle.…
Lutheran St. Charles hopes this season is the beginning of something special for its boys soccer program.
FENTON — Fort Zumwalt South's boys soccer team isn't the panicking type.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.