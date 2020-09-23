 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Cole Lemkemann, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)311
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Seckman)301
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Holt)301
Mitchell Ottinger, Troy Buchanan (vs O'Fallon Christian)211
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)210
Stratton Kaempfe, Perryville (vs Seckman)200
Landon Voss, Windsor (Imperial) (vs St. Clair)200
Nick Quay, St. Charles (vs Duchesne)200
Jacob Brooks, Sullivan (vs Camdenton)200
Nick Wolfmeier, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)200
Garrett Havrilla, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)200
Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Duchesne)111
Max Kimbrough, Windsor (Imperial) (vs St. Clair)110
Caleb Jacobs, Troy Buchanan (vs O'Fallon Christian)110
Aaron Vaughn, Troy Buchanan (vs O'Fallon Christian)110
Jacob Love, Troy Buchanan (vs O'Fallon Christian)110
Adam Donnell, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)110
Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)110
Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)110
Malik Lovelace, Francis Howell (vs Holt)110
