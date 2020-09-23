Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Cole Lemkemann, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|3
|1
|1
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Seckman)
|3
|0
|1
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Holt)
|3
|0
|1
|Mitchell Ottinger, Troy Buchanan (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|2
|1
|1
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|2
|1
|0
|Stratton Kaempfe, Perryville (vs Seckman)
|2
|0
|0
|Landon Voss, Windsor (Imperial) (vs St. Clair)
|2
|0
|0
|Nick Quay, St. Charles (vs Duchesne)
|2
|0
|0
|Jacob Brooks, Sullivan (vs Camdenton)
|2
|0
|0
|Nick Wolfmeier, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|2
|0
|0
|Garrett Havrilla, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|2
|0
|0
|Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Duchesne)
|1
|1
|1
|Max Kimbrough, Windsor (Imperial) (vs St. Clair)
|1
|1
|0
|Caleb Jacobs, Troy Buchanan (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|1
|0
|Aaron Vaughn, Troy Buchanan (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|1
|0
|Jacob Love, Troy Buchanan (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|1
|0
|Adam Donnell, Francis Howell Central (vs Timberland)
|1
|1
|0
|Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|1
|1
|0
|Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|1
|1
|0
|Malik Lovelace, Francis Howell (vs Holt)
|1
|1
|0
