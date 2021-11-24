Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG

The title of Missouri's largest class in boys soccer will be decided by two non-St. Louis area teams for only the second time.
FENTON — Fort Zumwalt South's boys soccer team isn't the panicking type.
FENTON — Whitfield exorcised the pit in its stomach Saturday.
The memory of Bobby Elzemeyer and his support has been a driving force this season for the Ladue boys soccer team.
The Cougars earned a shutout victory in a title game featuring first-time state finalists.
FENTON — Not much frazzles Whitfield senior Jimmy Milgie.
Lutheran St. Charles hopes this season is the beginning of something special for its boys soccer program.
The junior goalkeeper has been a rock for the Rams during their history-making postseason run.
FENTON — St. Pius X sophomore Tanner Koepke had no time to be nervous.
FENTON — The Lutheran St. Charles boys soccer team spent the first half of its state semifinal match battling two opponents — Maryville and itself.
