Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|3
|2
|1
|Mirnes Fejzic, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2
|1
|0
|Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Oakville)
|2
|0
|1
|Giovanni Gabriel, Chaminade (vs Parkway South)
|2
|0
|0
|Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs De Soto)
|2
|0
|0
|Will Raftery, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2
|0
|0
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|1
|2
|0
|Bobby Pauly, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|1
|2
|0
|Trevor Schnurbusch, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|1
|1
|Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|1
|1
|Stratton Kaempfe, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|1
|0
|John Cordia, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)
|1
|1
|0
|Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|1
|0
|Dino Mahmutovic, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|1
|0
|Ajdin Ahmetkadic, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|1
|0
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Washington)
|1
|1
|0
|Jahan Robinson, Ladue (vs CBC)
|1
|0
|1
|Jack Winter, Chaminade (vs Parkway South)
|1
|0
|1
|John Gates, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)
|1
|0
|1
|Noah Crets, Timberland (vs Holt)
|1
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.