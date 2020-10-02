 Skip to main content
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)321
Mirnes Fejzic, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))210
Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Oakville)201
Giovanni Gabriel, Chaminade (vs Parkway South)200
Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs De Soto)200
Will Raftery, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))200
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)120
Bobby Pauly, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)120
Trevor Schnurbusch, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)111
Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))111
Stratton Kaempfe, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)110
John Cordia, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)110
Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs Hillsboro)110
Dino Mahmutovic, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))110
Ajdin Ahmetkadic, Mehlville (vs Windsor (Imperial))110
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Washington)110
Jahan Robinson, Ladue (vs CBC)101
Jack Winter, Chaminade (vs Parkway South)101
John Gates, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)101
Noah Crets, Timberland (vs Holt)101
