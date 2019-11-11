Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Brandon O'Dell, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Poplar Bluff, 11/4)411
Brandon O'Dell, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Jackson, 11/6)331
William Mennerick, Metro (vs Vashon, 11/4)311
Ricky Sparks, Mehlville (vs Fox, 11/4)231
Mark Moore, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 11/5)230
Anthony Dalton, Orchard Farm (vs North Tech, 11/4)221
Gavin Alicea, Pattonville (vs McCluer North, 11/4)300
David Dawson, Metro (vs Vashon, 11/4)300
Aaron Fisher, Metro (vs Vashon, 11/4)300
Chris LiCavoli, Lindbergh (vs Oakville, 11/4)300
Darius Decarolis, St. Charles West (vs Duchesne, 11/4)300
Wayea Halloweger, Lutheran North (vs Elsberry, 11/5)220
Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer, 11/5)220
Adam Mays, St. Charles West (vs Duchesne, 11/4)211
Christian Kraus, Summit (vs Parkway North, 11/5)211
Kieran Egan, Metro (vs Vashon, 11/4)210
Trevor Wilson, Orchard Farm (vs North Tech, 11/4)210
Stanley Volansky, Perryville (vs Fredericktown, 11/4)210
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Fredericktown, 11/4)210
Geoffrey Schultz, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer, 11/5)210