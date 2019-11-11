Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Brandon O'Dell, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Poplar Bluff, 11/4)
|4
|1
|1
|Brandon O'Dell, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Jackson, 11/6)
|3
|3
|1
|William Mennerick, Metro (vs Vashon, 11/4)
|3
|1
|1
|Ricky Sparks, Mehlville (vs Fox, 11/4)
|2
|3
|1
|Mark Moore, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 11/5)
|2
|3
|0
|Anthony Dalton, Orchard Farm (vs North Tech, 11/4)
|2
|2
|1
|Gavin Alicea, Pattonville (vs McCluer North, 11/4)
|3
|0
|0
|David Dawson, Metro (vs Vashon, 11/4)
|3
|0
|0
|Aaron Fisher, Metro (vs Vashon, 11/4)
|3
|0
|0
|Chris LiCavoli, Lindbergh (vs Oakville, 11/4)
|3
|0
|0
|Darius Decarolis, St. Charles West (vs Duchesne, 11/4)
|3
|0
|0
|Wayea Halloweger, Lutheran North (vs Elsberry, 11/5)
|2
|2
|0
|Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer, 11/5)
|2
|2
|0
|Adam Mays, St. Charles West (vs Duchesne, 11/4)
|2
|1
|1
|Christian Kraus, Summit (vs Parkway North, 11/5)
|2
|1
|1
|Kieran Egan, Metro (vs Vashon, 11/4)
|2
|1
|0
|Trevor Wilson, Orchard Farm (vs North Tech, 11/4)
|2
|1
|0
|Stanley Volansky, Perryville (vs Fredericktown, 11/4)
|2
|1
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Fredericktown, 11/4)
|2
|1
|0
|Geoffrey Schultz, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer, 11/5)
|2
|1
|0