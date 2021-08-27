 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)310
Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)220
Cole Gruenke, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)220
Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Carterville)211
Judah Black, Granite City (vs Marion)200
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Carterville)200
Luke Tasker, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)111
Tyler Lunning, O'Fallon (vs Chatham Glenwood)111
Pedro Fauth, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)110
Cade Bobbitt, Granite City (vs Marion)110
Aaron Broadwater, Father McGivney (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)110
Andre Robertson, O'Fallon (vs Chatham Glenwood)110
Grant Eugea, Waterloo (vs Mater Dei)101
Landon Mahat, Collinsville (vs Alton Marquette)101
Mitchell Broeckling, Mater Dei (vs Waterloo)100
Blake Kloeppel, Waterloo (vs Mater Dei)100
Justin Weihe, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)100
Carson Spalding, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)100
Elliott Boyer, Granite City (vs Marion)100
Chase Banks, Marion (vs Granite City)100
