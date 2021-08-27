Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)
|3
|1
|0
|Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)
|2
|2
|0
|Cole Gruenke, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)
|2
|2
|0
|Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Carterville)
|2
|1
|1
|Judah Black, Granite City (vs Marion)
|2
|0
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Carterville)
|2
|0
|0
|Luke Tasker, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)
|1
|1
|1
|Tyler Lunning, O'Fallon (vs Chatham Glenwood)
|1
|1
|1
|Pedro Fauth, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)
|1
|1
|0
|Cade Bobbitt, Granite City (vs Marion)
|1
|1
|0
|Aaron Broadwater, Father McGivney (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Andre Robertson, O'Fallon (vs Chatham Glenwood)
|1
|1
|0
|Grant Eugea, Waterloo (vs Mater Dei)
|1
|0
|1
|Landon Mahat, Collinsville (vs Alton Marquette)
|1
|0
|1
|Mitchell Broeckling, Mater Dei (vs Waterloo)
|1
|0
|0
|Blake Kloeppel, Waterloo (vs Mater Dei)
|1
|0
|0
|Justin Weihe, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)
|1
|0
|0
|Carson Spalding, Wesclin (vs Vandalia)
|1
|0
|0
|Elliott Boyer, Granite City (vs Marion)
|1
|0
|0
|Chase Banks, Marion (vs Granite City)
|1
|0
|0