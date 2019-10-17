Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jalen Corn, University City (vs Winfield)411
Lucas Dean, University City (vs Winfield)230
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)220
Francisco Grevasoni, Whitfield (vs Affton)220
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)211
Anthony Dalton, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)210
Tyler Arulsamy, Whitfield (vs Affton)210
Dillon Flynn, Clayton (vs Parkway South)201
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)201
Henry Lawlor, De Smet (vs CBC)200
Cody Hughes, Brentwood (vs McCluer North)110
Noah Simmons, Borgia (vs St. Pius X)110
Brendan Schoemehl, De Smet (vs CBC)110
Fransisco Zuluaga, Brentwood (vs McCluer North)101
Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)101
Isaiah Rivers, DuBourg (vs O'Fallon Christian)101
Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)101
Tyler Fahland, De Smet (vs CBC)101
Joshua Kelley, Brentwood (vs McCluer North)100
Aaron Hoffman, McCluer North (vs Brentwood)100