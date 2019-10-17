Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jalen Corn, University City (vs Winfield)
|4
|1
|1
|Lucas Dean, University City (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|0
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|2
|2
|0
|Francisco Grevasoni, Whitfield (vs Affton)
|2
|2
|0
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|2
|1
|1
|Anthony Dalton, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|2
|1
|0
|Tyler Arulsamy, Whitfield (vs Affton)
|2
|1
|0
|Dillon Flynn, Clayton (vs Parkway South)
|2
|0
|1
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|0
|1
|Henry Lawlor, De Smet (vs CBC)
|2
|0
|0
|Cody Hughes, Brentwood (vs McCluer North)
|1
|1
|0
|Noah Simmons, Borgia (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|1
|0
|Brendan Schoemehl, De Smet (vs CBC)
|1
|1
|0
|Fransisco Zuluaga, Brentwood (vs McCluer North)
|1
|0
|1
|Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)
|1
|0
|1
|Isaiah Rivers, DuBourg (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|0
|1
|Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|1
|0
|1
|Tyler Fahland, De Smet (vs CBC)
|1
|0
|1
|Joshua Kelley, Brentwood (vs McCluer North)
|1
|0
|0
|Aaron Hoffman, McCluer North (vs Brentwood)
|1
|0
|0