Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)200
Grant Gorman, Ladue (vs Westminster)110
Jack Olwig, Chaminade (vs CBC)101
Jackson Riege, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)101
Anis Smajlovic, Mehlville (vs Lindbergh)101
Hayden Zych, Ladue (vs Westminster)100
Cooper Edgecombe, Westminster (vs Ladue)100
Tyler Collison, Westminster (vs Ladue)100
Ian Schilling, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)100
Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Lindbergh)100
