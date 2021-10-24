Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|0
|0
|Grant Gorman, Ladue (vs Westminster)
|1
|1
|0
|Jack Olwig, Chaminade (vs CBC)
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson Riege, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|0
|1
|Anis Smajlovic, Mehlville (vs Lindbergh)
|1
|0
|1
|Hayden Zych, Ladue (vs Westminster)
|1
|0
|0
|Cooper Edgecombe, Westminster (vs Ladue)
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Collison, Westminster (vs Ladue)
|1
|0
|0
|Ian Schilling, O'Fallon (vs Edwardsville)
|1
|0
|0
|Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Lindbergh)
|1
|0
|0
