Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Lucas Dean, University City (vs McCluer)
|2
|2
|1
|Nate Martin, University City (vs McCluer)
|2
|2
|0
|Robbie Kitzmiller, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|2
|1
|0
|Anton Mosley, Belleville East (vs Freeburg)
|2
|1
|0
|Aslan Henderson, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Feaman, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)
|1
|1
|1
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|1
|1
|0
|Max Mueller, Belleville East (vs Freeburg)
|1
|1
|0
|Gavin English, Belleville East (vs Freeburg)
|1
|1
|0
|Luke Tasker, Wesclin (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|1
|0
|1
|Tommy Fisher, Mascoutah (vs Highland)
|1
|0
|1
|Chance Pinkston, University City (vs McCluer)
|1
|0
|0
|Emmanuel Kahindi, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)
|1
|0
|0
|Machale Shelton, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)
|1
|0
|0
|Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0
|Cole Gruenke, Wesclin (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0
|Drew Ysursa, Althoff (vs Granite City)
|1
|0
|0
|Aiden Welch, Althoff (vs Granite City)
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Pollack, Althoff (vs Granite City)
|1
|0
|0
|Elliott Boyer, Granite City (vs Althoff)
|1
|0
|0