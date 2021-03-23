 Skip to main content
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Lucas Dean, University City (vs McCluer)221
Nate Martin, University City (vs McCluer)220
Robbie Kitzmiller, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)210
Anton Mosley, Belleville East (vs Freeburg)210
Aslan Henderson, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)200
Caleb Feaman, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)111
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)110
Max Mueller, Belleville East (vs Freeburg)110
Gavin English, Belleville East (vs Freeburg)110
Luke Tasker, Wesclin (vs Lebanon, Illinois)101
Tommy Fisher, Mascoutah (vs Highland)101
Chance Pinkston, University City (vs McCluer)100
Emmanuel Kahindi, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)100
Machale Shelton, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)100
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Lebanon, Illinois)100
Cole Gruenke, Wesclin (vs Lebanon, Illinois)100
Drew Ysursa, Althoff (vs Granite City)100
Aiden Welch, Althoff (vs Granite City)100
Jake Pollack, Althoff (vs Granite City)100
Elliott Boyer, Granite City (vs Althoff)100
