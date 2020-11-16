 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Lone Jack, 11/14)511
Will Dodson, Cape Notre Dame (vs Clayton, 11/10)321
Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 11/10)311
Walter Ralph, MICDS (vs Monett, 11/10)300
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Glendale, 11/14)211
Cole Bruenderman, Cape Notre Dame (vs Clayton, 11/10)200
O'Neil Stanley, Whitfield (vs Lone Jack, 11/14)200
Caden Lucido, Orchard Farm (vs St. Joseph LeBlond, 11/14)200
