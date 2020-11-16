Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Lone Jack, 11/14)
|5
|1
|1
|Will Dodson, Cape Notre Dame (vs Clayton, 11/10)
|3
|2
|1
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 11/10)
|3
|1
|1
|Walter Ralph, MICDS (vs Monett, 11/10)
|3
|0
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Glendale, 11/14)
|2
|1
|1
|Cole Bruenderman, Cape Notre Dame (vs Clayton, 11/10)
|2
|0
|0
|O'Neil Stanley, Whitfield (vs Lone Jack, 11/14)
|2
|0
|0
|Caden Lucido, Orchard Farm (vs St. Joseph LeBlond, 11/14)
|2
|0
|0
