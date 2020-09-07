 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 9/5)600
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 9/1)411
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/3)330
Alex Hermann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/3)301
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs De Soto, 9/3)301
Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Borgia, 9/3)301
Dom Mrazik, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Washington, 9/3)301
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Poplar Bluff, 9/5)301
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/3)221
Collin Farrell, Sullivan (vs St. Clair, 9/3)300
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/1)210
Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/1)210
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/1)210
Brenden Owens, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/1)201
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell, 9/3)201
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Washington, 9/4)201
Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs St. Charles, 9/5)201
Gino Buffa, Francis Howell Central (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/1)200
Timothy Boehlein, Washington (vs Sullivan, 9/1)200
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs St. Charles West, 9/1)200
