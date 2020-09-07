Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 9/5)
|6
|0
|0
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 9/1)
|4
|1
|1
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/3)
|3
|3
|0
|Alex Hermann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/3)
|3
|0
|1
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs De Soto, 9/3)
|3
|0
|1
|Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Borgia, 9/3)
|3
|0
|1
|Dom Mrazik, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Washington, 9/3)
|3
|0
|1
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Poplar Bluff, 9/5)
|3
|0
|1
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/3)
|2
|2
|1
|Collin Farrell, Sullivan (vs St. Clair, 9/3)
|3
|0
|0
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/1)
|2
|1
|0
|Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/1)
|2
|1
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/1)
|2
|1
|0
|Brenden Owens, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/1)
|2
|0
|1
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell, 9/3)
|2
|0
|1
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Washington, 9/4)
|2
|0
|1
|Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs St. Charles, 9/5)
|2
|0
|1
|Gino Buffa, Francis Howell Central (vs Lutheran St. Charles, 9/1)
|2
|0
|0
|Timothy Boehlein, Washington (vs Sullivan, 9/1)
|2
|0
|0
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs St. Charles West, 9/1)
|2
|0
|0
