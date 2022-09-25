Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Litchfield)
|4
|1
|0
|Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (vs Staunton)
|3
|3
|0
|Charlie Hoette, Clayton (vs Mehlville)
|3
|1
|1
|Zane Bade, Breese Central (vs Staunton)
|3
|0
|1
|Danny Repp, Columbia (vs Belleville West)
|3
|0
|1
|Layne Patterson, Seckman (vs Washington)
|3
|0
|1
|Adam Reiniger, Collinsville (vs Highland)
|3
|0
|0
|Grant Locker, SLUH (vs McCracken County (Ky.))
|2
|1
|1
|Aaron Broadwater, Father McGivney (vs DuBourg)
|2
|1
|0
|Nick Fiorino, Civic Memorial (vs Litchfield)
|2
|0
|1
|Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway West)
|2
|0
|1
|Max Gilliland, Althoff (vs St. Pius X)
|2
|0
|0
|Bo Gomric, Althoff (vs St. Pius X)
|2
|0
|0
|Owen Foppe, Mehlville (vs Clayton)
|2
|0
|0
|Jose Gonzalez, Lutheran South (vs Pacific)
|2
|0
|0
|Owen Terrell, Father McGivney (vs DuBourg)
|2
|0
|0
|Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|2
|0
|Gavin Chrisman, Collinsville (vs Highland)
|1
|2
|0
|Chris Munoz, Collinsville (vs Highland)
|1
|1
|1
|Drew Pusa, Althoff (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|1
|0