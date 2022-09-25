 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Litchfield)410
Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (vs Staunton)330
Charlie Hoette, Clayton (vs Mehlville)311
Zane Bade, Breese Central (vs Staunton)301
Danny Repp, Columbia (vs Belleville West)301
Layne Patterson, Seckman (vs Washington)301
Adam Reiniger, Collinsville (vs Highland)300
Grant Locker, SLUH (vs McCracken County (Ky.))211
Aaron Broadwater, Father McGivney (vs DuBourg)210
Nick Fiorino, Civic Memorial (vs Litchfield)201
Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Parkway West)201
Max Gilliland, Althoff (vs St. Pius X)200
Bo Gomric, Althoff (vs St. Pius X)200
Owen Foppe, Mehlville (vs Clayton)200
Jose Gonzalez, Lutheran South (vs Pacific)200
Owen Terrell, Father McGivney (vs DuBourg)200
Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs St. Pius X)120
Gavin Chrisman, Collinsville (vs Highland)120
Chris Munoz, Collinsville (vs Highland)111
Drew Pusa, Althoff (vs St. Pius X)110
