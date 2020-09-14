 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Alec Bell, Festus (vs St. Clair, 9/10)430
Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Winfield, 9/9)501
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/10)421
Stephen Darden, Festus (vs St. Clair, 9/10)331
Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Hillsboro, 9/9)320
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 9/10)240
Owen Casson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/9)301
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 9/10)301
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/8)300
Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Pacific, 9/10)300
Gavin Bukowsky, Pacific (vs De Soto, 9/10)300
Ardell Young, Union (vs Fox, 9/10)210
Sam Magueja, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Sullivan, 9/8)201
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/9)201
Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/10)201
Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/9)200
Daniel Thwing , Union (vs Rolla, 9/9)200
Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs Washington, 9/10)200
Carson Trometer, Fox (vs Union, 9/10)200
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports