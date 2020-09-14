Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Alec Bell, Festus (vs St. Clair, 9/10)
|4
|3
|0
|Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Winfield, 9/9)
|5
|0
|1
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/10)
|4
|2
|1
|Stephen Darden, Festus (vs St. Clair, 9/10)
|3
|3
|1
|Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Hillsboro, 9/9)
|3
|2
|0
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 9/10)
|2
|4
|0
|Owen Casson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/9)
|3
|0
|1
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 9/10)
|3
|0
|1
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/8)
|3
|0
|0
|Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Pacific, 9/10)
|3
|0
|0
|Gavin Bukowsky, Pacific (vs De Soto, 9/10)
|3
|0
|0
|Ardell Young, Union (vs Fox, 9/10)
|2
|1
|0
|Sam Magueja, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Sullivan, 9/8)
|2
|0
|1
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/9)
|2
|0
|1
|Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/10)
|2
|0
|1
|Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South, 9/9)
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Thwing , Union (vs Rolla, 9/9)
|2
|0
|0
|Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs Washington, 9/10)
|2
|0
|0
|Carson Trometer, Fox (vs Union, 9/10)
|2
|0
|0
