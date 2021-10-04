Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg, 9/30)
|4
|2
|0
|Thomas Hyten, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 9/30)
|4
|1
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg, 9/30)
|4
|1
|0
|Eli Gibson, Metro (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 9/30)
|4
|0
|1
|Clayton Schumacher, Valley Park (vs Hazelwood East, 9/27)
|3
|2
|1
|Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Columbia, 9/30)
|4
|0
|0
|Will Geary, Valley Park (vs Hazelwood East, 9/27)
|3
|2
|0
|Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Bayless, 9/28)
|3
|2
|0
|Carson Spalding, Wesclin (vs Valmeyer, 9/27)
|3
|1
|1
|Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer, 9/28)
|3
|1
|1
|Landon Strasser, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/28)
|2
|3
|1
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs De Soto, 9/28)
|2
|3
|1
|Zach Kaufmann, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock, 9/28)
|3
|1
|0
|Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Belleville West, 9/28)
|3
|1
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Saxony Lutheran, 9/30)
|3
|1
|0
|Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs St. Louis United, 9/29)
|2
|3
|0
|Richard McNary, Ritenour (vs McCluer North, 9/27)
|3
|0
|1
|Isaac Garcia, Hazelwood West (vs St. Charles West, 9/27)
|3
|0
|1
|Ian Lawrence, Brentwood (vs Crossroads College Prep, 9/28)
|3
|0
|1
|Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Highland, 9/28)
|3
|0
|1