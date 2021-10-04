 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg, 9/30)420
Thomas Hyten, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 9/30)410
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg, 9/30)410
Eli Gibson, Metro (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 9/30)401
Clayton Schumacher, Valley Park (vs Hazelwood East, 9/27)321
Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Columbia, 9/30)400
Will Geary, Valley Park (vs Hazelwood East, 9/27)320
Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Bayless, 9/28)320
Carson Spalding, Wesclin (vs Valmeyer, 9/27)311
Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer, 9/28)311
Landon Strasser, Holt (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/28)231
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs De Soto, 9/28)231
Zach Kaufmann, Maplewood-RH (vs Hancock, 9/28)310
Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Belleville West, 9/28)310
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Saxony Lutheran, 9/30)310
Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs St. Louis United, 9/29)230
Richard McNary, Ritenour (vs McCluer North, 9/27)301
Isaac Garcia, Hazelwood West (vs St. Charles West, 9/27)301
Ian Lawrence, Brentwood (vs Crossroads College Prep, 9/28)301
Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Highland, 9/28)301
