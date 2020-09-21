Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Festus, 9/15)
|4
|1
|1
|Colton Leonard, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 9/15)
|3
|2
|1
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Hillsboro, 9/17)
|3
|2
|1
|Genaro Garcia-Romero, St. Charles (vs Warrenton, 9/15)
|2
|4
|1
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North, 9/15)
|3
|1
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Festus, 9/15)
|2
|3
|0
|Nick Quay, St. Charles (vs Warrenton, 9/15)
|2
|3
|0
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Union, 9/14)
|3
|0
|1
|Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 9/15)
|3
|0
|1
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/15)
|3
|0
|1
|Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington, 9/14)
|2
|2
|1
|Dominic Pupillo, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/17)
|2
|1
|1
|Cade Bell, Pacific (vs St. Clair, 9/14)
|2
|1
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington, 9/14)
|2
|1
|0
|Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/15)
|2
|1
|0
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Rock Bridge, 9/19)
|2
|0
|1
|Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs St. Clair, 9/14)
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Warrenton, 9/15)
|2
|0
|0
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt, 9/17)
|2
|0
|0
