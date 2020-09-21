 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Festus, 9/15)411
Colton Leonard, Hillsboro (vs De Soto, 9/15)321
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Hillsboro, 9/17)321
Genaro Garcia-Romero, St. Charles (vs Warrenton, 9/15)241
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North, 9/15)310
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Festus, 9/15)230
Nick Quay, St. Charles (vs Warrenton, 9/15)230
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Union, 9/14)301
Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 9/15)301
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Tolton Catholic, 9/15)301
Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington, 9/14)221
Dominic Pupillo, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/17)211
Cade Bell, Pacific (vs St. Clair, 9/14)210
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington, 9/14)210
Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/15)210
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Rock Bridge, 9/19)201
Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs St. Clair, 9/14)200
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Warrenton, 9/15)200
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt, 9/17)200
