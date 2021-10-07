Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Daniel Hernandez, Marion (vs Pinckneyville)
|3
|0
|0
|Matthew Sievers, Staunton (vs Roxana)
|2
|0
|1
|Isaiah Cojocaru, Union (vs Washington)
|2
|0
|1
|Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Granite City)
|2
|0
|0
|Brady Smallie, Granite City (vs Columbia)
|2
|0
|0
|Akil Dickerson, John Burroughs (vs Priory)
|1
|1
|0
|Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Gibault)
|1
|1
|0
|Gabe Bradley, Marion (vs Pinckneyville)
|1
|1
|0
|Tyler Rush, John Burroughs (vs Priory)
|1
|0
|1
|Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs Priory)
|1
|0
|0
|Leo Bozelli, Mater Dei (vs Belleville West)
|1
|0
|0
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Gibault)
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Cole, Althoff (vs Gibault)
|1
|0
|0
|Daniel Tague, St. Mary's (vs Borgia)
|1
|0
|0
|Chase Banks, Marion (vs Pinckneyville)
|1
|0
|0
|Danny Kimmel, Marion (vs Pinckneyville)
|1
|0
|0
|Carter Baer, Marion (vs Pinckneyville)
|1
|0
|0
|Aidan Nemnich, Lafayette (vs Eureka)
|1
|0
|0
|Elliott Boyer, Granite City (vs Columbia)
|1
|0
|0