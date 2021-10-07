 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Daniel Hernandez, Marion (vs Pinckneyville)300
Matthew Sievers, Staunton (vs Roxana)201
Isaiah Cojocaru, Union (vs Washington)201
Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Granite City)200
Brady Smallie, Granite City (vs Columbia)200
Akil Dickerson, John Burroughs (vs Priory)110
Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Gibault)110
Gabe Bradley, Marion (vs Pinckneyville)110
Tyler Rush, John Burroughs (vs Priory)101
Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs Priory)100
Leo Bozelli, Mater Dei (vs Belleville West)100
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Gibault)100
Michael Cole, Althoff (vs Gibault)100
Daniel Tague, St. Mary's (vs Borgia)100
Chase Banks, Marion (vs Pinckneyville)100
Danny Kimmel, Marion (vs Pinckneyville)100
Carter Baer, Marion (vs Pinckneyville)100
Aidan Nemnich, Lafayette (vs Eureka)100
Elliott Boyer, Granite City (vs Columbia)100
Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/41. SLUH (13-0) was idle.2. CBC (11-1) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (10-3) was idle.4. Mehlville (7-1) was idle.5.…

