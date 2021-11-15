-
Ladue goes airborne, heads to first semifinal with shutout of Mehlville
Fort Zumwalt South rallies in second half to beat Summit, advance to Class 3 semifinals
John Burroughs goalkeepers steal the show in Class 4 quarterfinal victory over Liberty
Boys soccer roundup: Whitfield rolls into Class 2 semifinals
Brown, St. Pius X hope torrid streak culminates with Class 1 state soccer championship
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs O'Fallon Christian, 11/13)
|4
|0
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs St. Mary's, 11/13)
|2
|2
|1
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs St. Mary's, 11/13)
|2
|1
|0
