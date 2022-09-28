 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Mitch Cineus, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East)310
Brock Williams, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)301
Ajdin Muratovic, Bayless (vs Brentwood)211
Tommy Wortham, Whitfield (vs John Burroughs)210
Bilal Podzic, Bayless (vs Brentwood)210
Calvin Van Heest, Westminster (vs Principia)210
Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East)201
Luke DeWitt, Staunton (vs Greenville)201
Joave Guerrier, CBC (vs Kirkwood)121
Andre Wynne, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North)200
Sean Kaveney, Priory (vs Lutheran North)200
Miles Herr, Priory (vs Lutheran North)200
Dominic Bartoni, CBC (vs Kirkwood)200
Aidan Parrish, Freeburg (vs Roxana)200
Sam Pfeiffer, Freeburg (vs Roxana)200
Danny Repp, Columbia (vs Waterloo)200
Clayton Garofalo, Holt (vs Washington)200
Matthew Box, St. Charles West (vs Winfield)200
John Yannakakis, Priory (vs Lutheran North)120
AJ Taylor, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)120
