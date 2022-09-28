Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Mitch Cineus, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East)
|3
|1
|0
|Brock Williams, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|3
|0
|1
|Ajdin Muratovic, Bayless (vs Brentwood)
|2
|1
|1
|Tommy Wortham, Whitfield (vs John Burroughs)
|2
|1
|0
|Bilal Podzic, Bayless (vs Brentwood)
|2
|1
|0
|Calvin Van Heest, Westminster (vs Principia)
|2
|1
|0
|Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East)
|2
|0
|1
|Luke DeWitt, Staunton (vs Greenville)
|2
|0
|1
|Joave Guerrier, CBC (vs Kirkwood)
|1
|2
|1
|Andre Wynne, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North)
|2
|0
|0
|Sean Kaveney, Priory (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|0
|0
|Miles Herr, Priory (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|0
|0
|Dominic Bartoni, CBC (vs Kirkwood)
|2
|0
|0
|Aidan Parrish, Freeburg (vs Roxana)
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Pfeiffer, Freeburg (vs Roxana)
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Repp, Columbia (vs Waterloo)
|2
|0
|0
|Clayton Garofalo, Holt (vs Washington)
|2
|0
|0
|Matthew Box, St. Charles West (vs Winfield)
|2
|0
|0
|John Yannakakis, Priory (vs Lutheran North)
|1
|2
|0
|AJ Taylor, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton)
|1
|2
|0