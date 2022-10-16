 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jacob Oliver, Highland (vs Litchfield)500
Ryan Hofius, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)201
Ryan Myatt, Althoff (vs Murphysboro)200
Zane Korte, Highland (vs Litchfield)120
AJ Buckalew, Priory (vs Cape Notre Dame)111
Joseph Olascoaga, SLUH (vs St. Dominic)111
Reese Korte, Highland (vs Litchfield)110
Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Murphysboro)110
Ethan Karban, Althoff (vs Murphysboro)110
James Bowman, Chaminade (vs Blue Valley Northwest, Kan.)101
Patrick Hamill, Priory (vs Cape Notre Dame)100
Lance Lavery, Priory (vs Cape Notre Dame)100
Logan Mollet, Highland (vs Litchfield)100
Easton Belford, Highland (vs Litchfield)100
Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Murphysboro)100
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Murphysboro)100
Kyle Fitting, Althoff (vs Murphysboro)100
Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh)100
Keegan Kesterson, SLUH (vs St. Dominic)100
Michael Holliday, St. Dominic (vs SLUH)100
