Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jacob Oliver, Highland (vs Litchfield)
|5
|0
|0
|Ryan Hofius, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|0
|1
|Ryan Myatt, Althoff (vs Murphysboro)
|2
|0
|0
|Zane Korte, Highland (vs Litchfield)
|1
|2
|0
|AJ Buckalew, Priory (vs Cape Notre Dame)
|1
|1
|1
|Joseph Olascoaga, SLUH (vs St. Dominic)
|1
|1
|1
|Reese Korte, Highland (vs Litchfield)
|1
|1
|0
|Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Murphysboro)
|1
|1
|0
|Ethan Karban, Althoff (vs Murphysboro)
|1
|1
|0
|James Bowman, Chaminade (vs Blue Valley Northwest, Kan.)
|1
|0
|1
|Patrick Hamill, Priory (vs Cape Notre Dame)
|1
|0
|0
|Lance Lavery, Priory (vs Cape Notre Dame)
|1
|0
|0
|Logan Mollet, Highland (vs Litchfield)
|1
|0
|0
|Easton Belford, Highland (vs Litchfield)
|1
|0
|0
|Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Murphysboro)
|1
|0
|0
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Murphysboro)
|1
|0
|0
|Kyle Fitting, Althoff (vs Murphysboro)
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Lindbergh)
|1
|0
|0
|Keegan Kesterson, SLUH (vs St. Dominic)
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Holliday, St. Dominic (vs SLUH)
|1
|0
|0