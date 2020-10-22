 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial))301
John Cordia, John Burroughs (vs St. Mary's)201
John Gates, John Burroughs (vs St. Mary's)120
Max Maloney, Parkway South (vs Parkway North)111
Colby Hager, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial))110
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial))110
Peter Farley, John Burroughs (vs St. Mary's)110
Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs SLUH)101
Alex Hunt, Parkway South (vs Parkway North)100
Bryce Lortz, Parkway South (vs Parkway North)100
Carson Adams, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial))100
Max Kimbrough, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville)100
Hunter Metteer, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville)100
Akil Dickerson, John Burroughs (vs St. Mary's)100
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports