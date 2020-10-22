Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|3
|0
|1
|John Cordia, John Burroughs (vs St. Mary's)
|2
|0
|1
|John Gates, John Burroughs (vs St. Mary's)
|1
|2
|0
|Max Maloney, Parkway South (vs Parkway North)
|1
|1
|1
|Colby Hager, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|1
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|1
|0
|Peter Farley, John Burroughs (vs St. Mary's)
|1
|1
|0
|Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs SLUH)
|1
|0
|1
|Alex Hunt, Parkway South (vs Parkway North)
|1
|0
|0
|Bryce Lortz, Parkway South (vs Parkway North)
|1
|0
|0
|Carson Adams, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|0
|0
|Max Kimbrough, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville)
|1
|0
|0
|Hunter Metteer, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville)
|1
|0
|0
|Akil Dickerson, John Burroughs (vs St. Mary's)
|1
|0
|0
