Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Carson Nix, O'Fallon (vs Gibault)
|2
|0
|1
|Luke Giesing, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|0
|0
|Tarik Kapetanovic, Lindbergh (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|1
|0
|Harrison Schroeder, O'Fallon (vs Gibault)
|1
|1
|0
|Padraig Byrne, SLUH (vs Glendale)
|1
|0
|1
|Jude Keller, Alton Marquette (vs Freeburg)
|1
|0
|1
|Noah Finley, Chaminade (vs CBC)
|1
|0
|1
|Logan Bender, Borgia (vs Poplar Bluff)
|1
|0
|1
|Owen Szpila, Wesclin (vs Staunton)
|1
|0
|0
|Henry Sanders, SLUH (vs Glendale)
|1
|0
|0
|John Hasemeier, SLUH (vs Glendale)
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan Klasner, Alton Marquette (vs Freeburg)
|1
|0
|0
|Charlie Berry, Chaminade (vs CBC)
|1
|0
|0
|Landon Apprill, Borgia (vs Poplar Bluff)
|1
|0
|0
|Gavin Kesler, Gibault (vs O'Fallon)
|1
|0
|0
|Jordan Beauchamp, O'Fallon (vs Gibault)
|1
|0
|0