Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Maplewood-RH)400
Joe Noah, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Columbia)301
Ben Winkelmann, Webster Groves (vs Francis Howell Central)301
Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River)300
Nicholas Williams, Hazelwood East (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)220
Tyler Arulsamy, Whitfield (vs Maplewood-RH)211
Connor Maloney, Valley Park (vs St. Clair)210
Denis Martinez, Hazelwood East (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)210
John Gates, John Burroughs (vs DuBourg)210
Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Maplewood-RH)210
Michael Tentis, Triad (vs Gibault)210
Dylan Emge, Troy Buchanan (vs Fox)210
Jalen Corn, University City (vs Festus)201
Andres Guzman, Kirkwood (vs Ladue)201
Mason Wagner, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)200
Kaden Karr, Lafayette (vs Parkway West)200
Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River)120
John Cordia, John Burroughs (vs DuBourg)111
Maurice Morgan, Troy Buchanan (vs Fox)111
Loubert Ladouceur, Bayless (vs Mascoutah)111