Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Maplewood-RH)
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Noah, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Columbia)
|3
|0
|1
|Ben Winkelmann, Webster Groves (vs Francis Howell Central)
|3
|0
|1
|Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River)
|3
|0
|0
|Nicholas Williams, Hazelwood East (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)
|2
|2
|0
|Tyler Arulsamy, Whitfield (vs Maplewood-RH)
|2
|1
|1
|Connor Maloney, Valley Park (vs St. Clair)
|2
|1
|0
|Denis Martinez, Hazelwood East (vs McCluer South-Berkeley)
|2
|1
|0
|John Gates, John Burroughs (vs DuBourg)
|2
|1
|0
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Maplewood-RH)
|2
|1
|0
|Michael Tentis, Triad (vs Gibault)
|2
|1
|0
|Dylan Emge, Troy Buchanan (vs Fox)
|2
|1
|0
|Jalen Corn, University City (vs Festus)
|2
|0
|1
|Andres Guzman, Kirkwood (vs Ladue)
|2
|0
|1
|Mason Wagner, Althoff (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|0
|0
|Kaden Karr, Lafayette (vs Parkway West)
|2
|0
|0
|Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River)
|1
|2
|0
|John Cordia, John Burroughs (vs DuBourg)
|1
|1
|1
|Maurice Morgan, Troy Buchanan (vs Fox)
|1
|1
|1
|Loubert Ladouceur, Bayless (vs Mascoutah)
|1
|1
|1