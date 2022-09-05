Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Breese Central, 8/29)
|5
|0
|1
|Diego Dominguez, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs Hancock, 8/30)
|4
|2
|0
|Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Wood River, 8/29)
|4
|1
|0
|Stephen Darden, Festus (vs University City, 9/1)
|4
|1
|0
|Mason Eschmann, Valmeyer (vs Carlyle, 8/31)
|4
|0
|0
|Mason Eschmann, Valmeyer (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/2)
|4
|0
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 8/30)
|3
|1
|1
|Cole Click, Washington (vs Sullivan, 8/30)
|3
|1
|1
|Carter Jackson, Fox (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/31)
|3
|1
|1
|Ahmed Suljagic, Affton (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 9/1)
|3
|1
|1
|Cole Gruenke, Wesclin (vs Wood River, 8/29)
|3
|1
|0
|Trevor Klund, Pacific (vs Festus, 8/31)
|3
|1
|0
|Zach Mort, Borgia (vs Duchesne, 9/1)
|3
|1
|0
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/1)
|3
|1
|0
|Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Father McGivney, 8/30)
|3
|0
|1
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Jacksonville, Illinois, 9/1)
|3
|0
|1
|Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Father McGivney, 9/1)
|3
|0
|1
|Anthony Rolando, Marquette (vs Parkway West, 9/1)
|3
|0
|1
|Peyton Caples, Francis Howell North (vs Mehlville, 9/1)
|3
|0
|1
|Austin Bergmann, DuBourg (vs Maplewood-RH, 8/30)
|3
|0
|0