Best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Breese Central, 8/29)501
Diego Dominguez, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs Hancock, 8/30)420
Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Wood River, 8/29)410
Stephen Darden, Festus (vs University City, 9/1)410
Mason Eschmann, Valmeyer (vs Carlyle, 8/31)400
Mason Eschmann, Valmeyer (vs Salem, Illinois, 9/2)400
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 8/30)311
Cole Click, Washington (vs Sullivan, 8/30)311
Carter Jackson, Fox (vs Windsor (Imperial), 8/31)311
Ahmed Suljagic, Affton (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 9/1)311
Cole Gruenke, Wesclin (vs Wood River, 8/29)310
Trevor Klund, Pacific (vs Festus, 8/31)310
Zach Mort, Borgia (vs Duchesne, 9/1)310
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/1)310
Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Father McGivney, 8/30)301
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Jacksonville, Illinois, 9/1)301
Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Father McGivney, 9/1)301
Anthony Rolando, Marquette (vs Parkway West, 9/1)301
Peyton Caples, Francis Howell North (vs Mehlville, 9/1)301
Austin Bergmann, DuBourg (vs Maplewood-RH, 8/30)300
