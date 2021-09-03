 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)330
Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Medicine and Bioscience)401
Logan Hazel, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)300
Josiah Gould, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)300
Bobby Pauly, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)220
Anton Mosley, Belleville East (vs O'Fallon)220
Zack Wargo, Jerseyville (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)211
Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)131
Tyler Herman, Highland (vs Altamont)210
Jacob Oliver, Highland (vs Altamont)210
Will Lichtenberg, Kirkwood (vs Parkway South)201
Kaden Karr, Lafayette (vs Holt)201
Cuinn Lurtz, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Ritenour)201
Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)201
Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Parkway North)201
Jackson Wilburs, Affton (vs Medicine and Bioscience)200
Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)200
Luke Matschiner, CBC (vs Lindbergh)200
Tyler Lunning, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East)200
Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Granite City)111
