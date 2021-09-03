Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|3
|3
|0
|Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Medicine and Bioscience)
|4
|0
|1
|Logan Hazel, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|3
|0
|0
|Josiah Gould, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|3
|0
|0
|Bobby Pauly, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|2
|2
|0
|Anton Mosley, Belleville East (vs O'Fallon)
|2
|2
|0
|Zack Wargo, Jerseyville (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)
|2
|1
|1
|Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|3
|1
|Tyler Herman, Highland (vs Altamont)
|2
|1
|0
|Jacob Oliver, Highland (vs Altamont)
|2
|1
|0
|Will Lichtenberg, Kirkwood (vs Parkway South)
|2
|0
|1
|Kaden Karr, Lafayette (vs Holt)
|2
|0
|1
|Cuinn Lurtz, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Ritenour)
|2
|0
|1
|Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|2
|0
|1
|Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Parkway North)
|2
|0
|1
|Jackson Wilburs, Affton (vs Medicine and Bioscience)
|2
|0
|0
|Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|2
|0
|0
|Luke Matschiner, CBC (vs Lindbergh)
|2
|0
|0
|Tyler Lunning, O'Fallon (vs Belleville East)
|2
|0
|0
|Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Granite City)
|1
|1
|1