Presented By Schnucks

Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs Jennings)320
Mame Samb, Hazelwood Central (vs Jennings)120
Eli Tenenbaum, Ladue (vs MICDS)111
Ajdin Muratovic, Bayless (vs Valley Park)111
Luke Licare, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Perryville)110
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Elmhurst Timothy Christian)110
Micah James, Columbia (vs Normal University High)101
Nick Marchetti, Hillsboro (vs Camdenton)101
Austin Devereaux, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Perryville)101
Antonio Coleman, Hazelwood Central (vs Jennings)101
Aidan Parrish, Freeburg (vs Mascoutah)101
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Arlington Heights St. Viator)100
Dylan Ysursa, Althoff (vs Arlington Heights St. Viator)100
Steven Benn, Hillsboro (vs Camdenton)100
Dailyn Tate, Ladue (vs MICDS)100
Tommy Edrington, Ladue (vs MICDS)100
Miko Kurtuma, Ladue (vs MICDS)100
Trevor Murphey, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Perryville)100
Keith Quinn, Hazelwood Central (vs Jennings)100
Carlos Pinacho, Hazelwood Central (vs Jennings)100
