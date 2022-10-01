Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs Jennings)
|3
|2
|0
|Mame Samb, Hazelwood Central (vs Jennings)
|1
|2
|0
|Eli Tenenbaum, Ladue (vs MICDS)
|1
|1
|1
|Ajdin Muratovic, Bayless (vs Valley Park)
|1
|1
|1
|Luke Licare, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Perryville)
|1
|1
|0
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Elmhurst Timothy Christian)
|1
|1
|0
|Micah James, Columbia (vs Normal University High)
|1
|0
|1
|Nick Marchetti, Hillsboro (vs Camdenton)
|1
|0
|1
|Austin Devereaux, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Perryville)
|1
|0
|1
|Antonio Coleman, Hazelwood Central (vs Jennings)
|1
|0
|1
|Aidan Parrish, Freeburg (vs Mascoutah)
|1
|0
|1
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Arlington Heights St. Viator)
|1
|0
|0
|Dylan Ysursa, Althoff (vs Arlington Heights St. Viator)
|1
|0
|0
|Steven Benn, Hillsboro (vs Camdenton)
|1
|0
|0
|Dailyn Tate, Ladue (vs MICDS)
|1
|0
|0
|Tommy Edrington, Ladue (vs MICDS)
|1
|0
|0
|Miko Kurtuma, Ladue (vs MICDS)
|1
|0
|0
|Trevor Murphey, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Perryville)
|1
|0
|0
|Keith Quinn, Hazelwood Central (vs Jennings)
|1
|0
|0
|Carlos Pinacho, Hazelwood Central (vs Jennings)
|1
|0
|0