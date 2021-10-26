Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Isaac Garcia, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North)
|3
|3
|0
|Carter Youmans, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|3
|2
|1
|Bryce Buchheit, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North)
|2
|2
|0
|Michael Klotz, Lutheran North (vs McCluer)
|2
|1
|0
|Trent Keathley, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North)
|2
|0
|1
|Drew Keathley, Lutheran North (vs McCluer)
|2
|0
|1
|Stratton Kaempfe, Perryville (vs North County)
|2
|0
|1
|Patrick Mason, MICDS (vs Kirkwood)
|2
|0
|0
|Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|0
|0
|Alex Kim, Parkway South (vs Duchesne)
|2
|0
|0
|Tim Barry, Lindbergh (vs Farmington)
|2
|0
|0
|Joel Dioro, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North)
|1
|1
|0
|Trey Eckols, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)
|1
|1
|0
|Nick Marchetti, Hillsboro (vs Lutheran South)
|1
|1
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs North County)
|1
|1
|0
|Carson Adams, Perryville (vs North County)
|1
|1
|0
|Jacob Summerville, Lindbergh (vs Farmington)
|1
|1
|0
|Max Skorubskiy, Chaminade (vs St. Dominic)
|1
|1
|0
|Caden Collison, Westminster (vs Priory)
|1
|0
|1
|Dylan Mayer, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)
|1
|0
|1