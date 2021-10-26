 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Isaac Garcia, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North)330
Carter Youmans, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)321
Bryce Buchheit, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North)220
Michael Klotz, Lutheran North (vs McCluer)210
Trent Keathley, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North)201
Drew Keathley, Lutheran North (vs McCluer)201
Stratton Kaempfe, Perryville (vs North County)201
Patrick Mason, MICDS (vs Kirkwood)200
Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)200
Alex Kim, Parkway South (vs Duchesne)200
Tim Barry, Lindbergh (vs Farmington)200
Joel Dioro, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North)110
Trey Eckols, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)110
Nick Marchetti, Hillsboro (vs Lutheran South)110
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs North County)110
Carson Adams, Perryville (vs North County)110
Jacob Summerville, Lindbergh (vs Farmington)110
Max Skorubskiy, Chaminade (vs St. Dominic)110
Caden Collison, Westminster (vs Priory)101
Dylan Mayer, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)101
Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/211. SLUH (20-1) def. De Smet (9-8), 2-0.2. Chaminade (14-4) def. Priory (7-10), 4-0.3. CBC (15-4) def. Vianney (8-9…

