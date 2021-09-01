Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Litchfield)
|3
|2
|1
|Payton Mathews, Westminster (vs Principia)
|3
|1
|1
|Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Roxana)
|3
|1
|1
|AJ Buckalew, Priory (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|3
|1
|Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro)
|3
|1
|0
|Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Francis Howell North)
|3
|0
|1
|JT Krell, Ladue (vs Parkway West)
|3
|0
|1
|Luke Licare, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro)
|2
|2
|1
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|3
|0
|0
|Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Father McGivney)
|3
|0
|0
|Patrick Mason, MICDS (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|1
|1
|Landin Hoyle , Summit (vs Lafayette)
|2
|1
|1
|Luca Andrews, John Burroughs (vs Clayton)
|2
|1
|0
|Justin Banovz, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|2
|1
|0
|Jan Zakovsky, Mater Dei (vs Greenville)
|2
|1
|0
|Levi Yudinsky, Carlinville (vs Litchfield)
|2
|1
|0
|Tyler Hott, Westminster (vs Principia)
|1
|3
|0
|Cole Gruenke, Wesclin (vs Roxana)
|1
|3
|0
|Anel Tahirovic, Fox (vs Bayless)
|2
|0
|1
|Enrique Wehlen, Lindbergh (vs Whitfield)
|2
|0
|1