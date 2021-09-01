 Skip to main content
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Litchfield)321
Payton Mathews, Westminster (vs Principia)311
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Roxana)311
AJ Buckalew, Priory (vs Lutheran North)231
Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro)310
Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Francis Howell North)301
JT Krell, Ladue (vs Parkway West)301
Luke Licare, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro)221
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)300
Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Father McGivney)300
Patrick Mason, MICDS (vs Lutheran South)211
Landin Hoyle , Summit (vs Lafayette)211
Luca Andrews, John Burroughs (vs Clayton)210
Justin Banovz, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran)210
Jan Zakovsky, Mater Dei (vs Greenville)210
Levi Yudinsky, Carlinville (vs Litchfield)210
Tyler Hott, Westminster (vs Principia)130
Cole Gruenke, Wesclin (vs Roxana)130
Anel Tahirovic, Fox (vs Bayless)201
Enrique Wehlen, Lindbergh (vs Whitfield)201
