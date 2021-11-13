Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
John Burroughs dropped a major bomb Saturday.
St. Charles West boys and girls soccer coach Matt Dwyer announced his resignation last week and will begin an 11-month assignment with the Nav…
Mehlville High's boys soccer team has earned accolades for its versatile, high-powered offense.
Colin Brown is on a goal-scoring binge he hopes can be extended for, oh, three more games.
The Falcons learned the hard way with a tough schedule and young team this season but have landed in the Class 3 quarterfinals.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Coming up with a tougher way to lose a state championship game would be nearly impossible.
WELDON SPRING — Kaden Marsh was well aware of the importance of his Liberty boys soccer team's district championship win Thursday night over S…
MEHLVILLE — Dino Mahmutovic has found magic in his right foot at the perfect time.
WILDWOOD — Michael Quinn ran toward the corner flag Thursday night.
CLAYTON — Ladue High senior goalkeeper Bobby Hartrich wanted an explanation.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.