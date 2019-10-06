Red October special: Subscribe now

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)310
Nick Boyles, Marquette (vs Eureka)301
Armin Jusufovic, Bayless (vs Affton)300
Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)210
Mark Moore, Hillsboro (vs Kirksville)201
Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs McCluer North)200
Rafael Gamballi, Mater Dei (vs Teutopolis)200
Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)111
Adam Lucas, Bayless (vs Affton)111
Lucas Ambrose, Civic Memorial (vs McCluer North)110
Belmin Pajalic, Bayless (vs Affton)110
Ahmed Hodzic , Bayless (vs Affton)110
Aslan Henderson, Civic Memorial (vs McCluer North)101
Mitchel Hickson, Hillsboro (vs Carl Junction)101
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs McCluer North)100
Tyler Fahland, De Smet (vs Rockhurst)100
Mark Moore, Hillsboro (vs Carl Junction)100
Mark Jones, Heritage (vs Chaminade)100