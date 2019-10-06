Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)
|3
|1
|0
|Nick Boyles, Marquette (vs Eureka)
|3
|0
|1
|Armin Jusufovic, Bayless (vs Affton)
|3
|0
|0
|Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)
|2
|1
|0
|Mark Moore, Hillsboro (vs Kirksville)
|2
|0
|1
|Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs McCluer North)
|2
|0
|0
|Rafael Gamballi, Mater Dei (vs Teutopolis)
|2
|0
|0
|Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg)
|1
|1
|1
|Adam Lucas, Bayless (vs Affton)
|1
|1
|1
|Lucas Ambrose, Civic Memorial (vs McCluer North)
|1
|1
|0
|Belmin Pajalic, Bayless (vs Affton)
|1
|1
|0
|Ahmed Hodzic , Bayless (vs Affton)
|1
|1
|0
|Aslan Henderson, Civic Memorial (vs McCluer North)
|1
|0
|1
|Mitchel Hickson, Hillsboro (vs Carl Junction)
|1
|0
|1
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs McCluer North)
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Fahland, De Smet (vs Rockhurst)
|1
|0
|0
|Mark Moore, Hillsboro (vs Carl Junction)
|1
|0
|0
|Mark Jones, Heritage (vs Chaminade)
|1
|0
|0