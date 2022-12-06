Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Althoff can say goodbye to those long road trips.
FENTON — Dominic Bartoni was down but not desolate Saturday.
Krew Rekart came in late in regulation because of an injury and then shined when the Class 3 championship was on the line.
FENTON — The Orchard Farm boys soccer team hadn’t seen anything like it witnessed Saturday.
The Cadets made one goal stand up and are one victory away from first state title since 2018.
FENTON — Orchard Farm senior Bobby Pauly calls it a “blessing.”
Sam Crowe died in a vehicle accident in late July. His Cavaliers soccer teammates have dedicated their season to him.
CREVE COEUR — Chaminade plans on riding this hot streak as far as possible.
Junior forward scored three goals in two games to lead Knights to Class 1 crown.
Webster Groves, one of the most consistent boys soccer teams in St. Louis during the season, took another big step toward its ultimate goal Sa…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.