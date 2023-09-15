Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Landon Weber, De Smet (vs SLUH)
|3
|0
|1
|Cory Warren, Triad (vs Civic Memorial)
|3
|0
|0
|Mason Shubert, Breese Central (vs Roxana)
|2
|1
|0
|Ammon Castillo, Breese Central (vs Roxana)
|2
|1
|0
|Luke Morris, Highland (vs Jerseyville)
|2
|1
|0
|Luca Andrews, John Burroughs (vs Quincy Notre Dame)
|2
|1
|0
|Landen Travnicek, Triad (vs Civic Memorial)
|2
|0
|1
|Zane Bade, Breese Central (vs Roxana)
|2
|0
|1
|Luke Giesing, Lindbergh (vs Lafayette)
|2
|0
|1
|Eli Remspecher, Eureka (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|0
|1
|Brady Freeman, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Holt)
|2
|0
|1
|Brock Fulton , Medicine and Bioscience (vs Brentwood)
|2
|0
|0
|Carter Radeke , Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|0
|0
|Quinn Reynolds , Medicine and Bioscience (vs Brentwood)
|1
|2
|0
|Turner Lively, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Holt)
|1
|2
|0
|Jacob Lewis, Highland (vs Jerseyville)
|1
|1
|1
|Endi Rizvic, Mehlville (vs Affton)
|1
|1
|1
|Tanner Hagan, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|1
|1
|Moses Mugenyi, Medicine and Bioscience (vs Brentwood)
|1
|1
|0
|Aiden Poettker, Breese Central (vs Roxana)
|1
|1
|0