Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Carbondale)
|2
|0
|0
|Zach Lenz, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)
|1
|1
|1
|Eli Kraabel, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|1
|1
|1
|Emil Omerspahic , Bayless (vs Crossroads College Prep)
|1
|1
|0
|Ajdin Muratovic, Bayless (vs Crossroads College Prep)
|1
|1
|0
|Ethan Ellis, Belleville West (vs Belleville East)
|1
|1
|0
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Carbondale)
|1
|1
|0
|Cameron Mortland, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)
|1
|0
|1
|Drake Rantanen, Staunton (vs Pana)
|1
|0
|1
|Ahmed Hodzic , Bayless (vs Crossroads College Prep)
|1
|0
|1
|Jake Cooling, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)
|1
|0
|0
|Trent Cissel, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|1
|0
|0
|Kyle Langenstein, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|1
|0
|0
|Tanner Vosholler, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|1
|0
|0
|Quin Rackers, Mater Dei (vs Father McGivney)
|1
|0
|0
|Mikey Hoffman, Belleville West (vs Belleville East)
|1
|0
|0
|Stogner Alex, Belleville West (vs Belleville East)
|1
|0
|0
|Aiden Welch, Althoff (vs Carbondale)
|1
|0
|0
|Kyle Fitting, Althoff (vs Carbondale)
|1
|0
|0