Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Hank Gomric, Althoff (vs Carbondale)200
Zach Lenz, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)111
Eli Kraabel, Triad (vs Mascoutah)111
Emil Omerspahic , Bayless (vs Crossroads College Prep)110
Ajdin Muratovic, Bayless (vs Crossroads College Prep)110
Ethan Ellis, Belleville West (vs Belleville East)110
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Carbondale)110
Cameron Mortland, Highland (vs Civic Memorial)101
Drake Rantanen, Staunton (vs Pana)101
Ahmed Hodzic , Bayless (vs Crossroads College Prep)101
Jake Cooling, Waterloo (vs Jerseyville)100
Trent Cissel, Triad (vs Mascoutah)100
Kyle Langenstein, Triad (vs Mascoutah)100
Tanner Vosholler, Triad (vs Mascoutah)100
Quin Rackers, Mater Dei (vs Father McGivney)100
Mikey Hoffman, Belleville West (vs Belleville East)100
Stogner Alex, Belleville West (vs Belleville East)100
Aiden Welch, Althoff (vs Carbondale)100
Kyle Fitting, Althoff (vs Carbondale)100
