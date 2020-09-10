 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Hillsboro)320
Owen Casson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)301
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East)201
Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South)200
Cole Click, Washington (vs De Soto)111
Luke Walsh, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)110
Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)110
Brenden Owens, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)110
Connor Lovell, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)110
Adam Luetkemeyer, Timberland (vs Hillsboro)110
Nicholas Alberts, Timberland (vs Hillsboro)110
Timothy Boehlein, Washington (vs De Soto)110
Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Holt)101
Connor Kendall, Timberland (vs Hillsboro)101
Landon Keener, Timberland (vs Hillsboro)100
Luke Fisher, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East)100
Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East)100
Blake Christian, De Soto (vs Washington)100
Timofei Rhodes, Washington (vs De Soto)100
Tyler Eckelkamp, Washington (vs De Soto)100
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports