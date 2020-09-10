Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Hillsboro)
|3
|2
|0
|Owen Casson, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|3
|0
|1
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|0
|1
|Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|2
|0
|0
|Cole Click, Washington (vs De Soto)
|1
|1
|1
|Luke Walsh, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1
|1
|0
|Ryley Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1
|1
|0
|Brenden Owens, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1
|1
|0
|Connor Lovell, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1
|1
|0
|Adam Luetkemeyer, Timberland (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|1
|0
|Nicholas Alberts, Timberland (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|1
|0
|Timothy Boehlein, Washington (vs De Soto)
|1
|1
|0
|Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Holt)
|1
|0
|1
|Connor Kendall, Timberland (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|0
|1
|Landon Keener, Timberland (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|0
|0
|Luke Fisher, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|1
|0
|0
|Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|1
|0
|0
|Blake Christian, De Soto (vs Washington)
|1
|0
|0
|Timofei Rhodes, Washington (vs De Soto)
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Eckelkamp, Washington (vs De Soto)
|1
|0
|0
