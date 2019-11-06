Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Wayea Halloweger, Lutheran North (vs Elsberry)
|2
|2
|0
|Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer)
|2
|2
|0
|Christian Kraus, Summit (vs Parkway North)
|2
|1
|1
|Geoffrey Schultz, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer)
|2
|1
|0
|John Gates, John Burroughs (vs University City)
|2
|0
|1
|Victor Williams, John Burroughs (vs University City)
|2
|0
|0
|Russell LIebman, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)
|2
|0
|0
|Michael Tentis, Triad (vs Morton)
|2
|0
|0
|Thomas Redmond, De Smet (vs SLUH)
|2
|0
|0
|Ethan Pfaff, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer)
|2
|0
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer)
|2
|0
|0
|Patrick O'Brien, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer)
|1
|2
|0
|Jackson Koerner, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)
|1
|1
|1
|Colton Clark, Triad (vs Morton)
|1
|1
|1
|Carson Wilhelm, De Smet (vs SLUH)
|1
|1
|1
|Rishav Kumar, John Burroughs (vs University City)
|1
|1
|0
|Cole Ross, Chaminade (vs Ritenour)
|1
|1
|0
|Jason Stoval, Lutheran North (vs Elsberry)
|1
|0
|1
|Gavin Roemerman, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles)
|1
|0
|1
|Isac Bello, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Festus)
|1
|0
|1