Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Wayea Halloweger, Lutheran North (vs Elsberry)220
Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer)220
Christian Kraus, Summit (vs Parkway North)211
Geoffrey Schultz, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer)210
John Gates, John Burroughs (vs University City)201
Victor Williams, John Burroughs (vs University City)200
Russell LIebman, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)200
Michael Tentis, Triad (vs Morton)200
Thomas Redmond, De Smet (vs SLUH)200
Ethan Pfaff, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer)200
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer)200
Patrick O'Brien, Fort Zumwalt South (vs McCluer)120
Jackson Koerner, Parkway Central (vs Westminster)111
Colton Clark, Triad (vs Morton)111
Carson Wilhelm, De Smet (vs SLUH)111
Rishav Kumar, John Burroughs (vs University City)110
Cole Ross, Chaminade (vs Ritenour)110
Jason Stoval, Lutheran North (vs Elsberry)101
Gavin Roemerman, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles)101
Isac Bello, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Festus)101