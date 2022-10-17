Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jacob Oliver, Highland (vs Litchfield, 10/15)
|5
|0
|0
|Marlon Elvir Gonzalez, McCluer (vs Jennings, 10/10)
|3
|3
|1
|Yankel Amaya, University City (vs Hazelwood East, 10/13)
|4
|0
|1
|Alex Lacke, North Point (vs Winfield, 10/11)
|3
|1
|1
|Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/12)
|3
|1
|1
|Tobey Suter, Triad (vs Jerseyville, 10/13)
|3
|1
|1
|Layton Dahl, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 10/13)
|3
|1
|1
|Lucas Tennyson, Pacific (vs Sullivan, 10/10)
|3
|1
|0
|Ajdin Muratovic, Bayless (vs Hancock, 10/11)
|3
|1
|0
|Carter Jackson, Fox (vs Parkway North, 10/11)
|3
|1
|0
|Nicholas Moran, Brentwood (vs McCluer North, 10/12)
|3
|1
|0
|Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (vs Greenville, 10/12)
|3
|1
|0
|Cooper Martin, Winfield (vs Hazelwood East, 10/10)
|3
|0
|1
|Gianni Herdlick, Brentwood (vs Maplewood-RH, 10/11)
|3
|0
|1
|Giovanni Gabriele, Chaminade (vs Ladue, 10/11)
|3
|0
|1
|Jhonthan Pimental, Lutheran North (vs Hancock, 10/12)
|3
|0
|1
|Ahmed Suljagic, Affton (vs Parkway North, 10/13)
|3
|0
|1
|Austin Mullen, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Duchesne, 10/10)
|3
|0
|0
|Turner Lively, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 10/10)
|3
|0
|0
|Yankel Amaya, University City (vs McCluer North, 10/11)
|3
|0
|0