 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jacob Oliver, Highland (vs Litchfield, 10/15)500
Marlon Elvir Gonzalez, McCluer (vs Jennings, 10/10)331
Yankel Amaya, University City (vs Hazelwood East, 10/13)401
Alex Lacke, North Point (vs Winfield, 10/11)311
Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 10/12)311
Tobey Suter, Triad (vs Jerseyville, 10/13)311
Layton Dahl, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 10/13)311
Lucas Tennyson, Pacific (vs Sullivan, 10/10)310
Ajdin Muratovic, Bayless (vs Hancock, 10/11)310
Carter Jackson, Fox (vs Parkway North, 10/11)310
Nicholas Moran, Brentwood (vs McCluer North, 10/12)310
Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (vs Greenville, 10/12)310
Cooper Martin, Winfield (vs Hazelwood East, 10/10)301
Gianni Herdlick, Brentwood (vs Maplewood-RH, 10/11)301
Giovanni Gabriele, Chaminade (vs Ladue, 10/11)301
Jhonthan Pimental, Lutheran North (vs Hancock, 10/12)301
Ahmed Suljagic, Affton (vs Parkway North, 10/13)301
Austin Mullen, Lutheran St. Charles (vs Duchesne, 10/10)300
Turner Lively, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs North Point, 10/10)300
Yankel Amaya, University City (vs McCluer North, 10/11)300
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

A golf breakthrough for Edwardsville, a record night at Kirkwood: Our Athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 8

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/12/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. SLUH (15-3)42. De Smet (10-3)33. Webster Groves (14-2-2)14. Collinsvill…

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 7

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (13-1-2)12. Collinsville (14-2-2)23. De Smet (10-3)64. SL…

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/28/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Webster Groves (10-1-2)32. Collinsville (11-2-1)13. Ladue (9-3)24. Belle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News