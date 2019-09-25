Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Ali Abdalla , Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)
|3
|0
|1
|Henry Lawlor, De Smet (vs Vianney)
|3
|0
|1
|Yemil Lopez, Ritenour (vs McCluer North)
|2
|1
|1
|Travis Speer, Triad (vs Mascoutah)
|2
|1
|1
|Keegan Obryan, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois)
|2
|1
|1
|William Mennerick, Metro (vs McCluer)
|2
|1
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|2
|1
|0
|Ian Steinkamp , Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)
|1
|3
|0
|Sedeeq Yousif, Hancock (vs Crossroads College Prep)
|2
|0
|1
|Will Bohlmann, MICDS (vs Principia)
|2
|0
|1
|Cole Click, Washington (vs Fredericktown)
|2
|0
|1
|Owen Sears, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland)
|2
|0
|1
|Aldo Estrada, McCluer (vs Metro)
|2
|0
|0
|Trevor McClellan, Valmeyer (vs Freeburg)
|2
|0
|0
|Julien Courtier, Parkway Central (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|0
|0
|Brent Kinder, Staunton (vs Greenville)
|2
|0
|0
|Jonah James, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois)
|2
|0
|0
|Austin Welk, Perryville (vs Borgia)
|1
|2
|0
|Blake Mann, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|1
|1
|1
|Spencer Ayers, Francis Howell (vs Holt)
|1
|1
|1