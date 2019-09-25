Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Ali Abdalla , Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)301
Henry Lawlor, De Smet (vs Vianney)301
Yemil Lopez, Ritenour (vs McCluer North)211
Travis Speer, Triad (vs Mascoutah)211
Keegan Obryan, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois)211
William Mennerick, Metro (vs McCluer)210
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)210
Ian Steinkamp , Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)130
Sedeeq Yousif, Hancock (vs Crossroads College Prep)201
Will Bohlmann, MICDS (vs Principia)201
Cole Click, Washington (vs Fredericktown)201
Owen Sears, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland)201
Aldo Estrada, McCluer (vs Metro)200
Trevor McClellan, Valmeyer (vs Freeburg)200
Julien Courtier, Parkway Central (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)200
Brent Kinder, Staunton (vs Greenville)200
Jonah James, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois)200
Austin Welk, Perryville (vs Borgia)120
Blake Mann, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt East)111
Spencer Ayers, Francis Howell (vs Holt)111
