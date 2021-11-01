Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Isaac Garcia, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North, 10/25)
|3
|3
|0
|Francisco Zuluaga, Brentwood (vs Valley Park, 10/25)
|3
|3
|0
|Carter Youmans, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt, 10/25)
|3
|2
|1
|Dino Mahmutovic, Mehlville (vs Lutheran South, 10/30)
|3
|2
|1
|Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Lutheran South, 10/30)
|3
|2
|0
|Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Bloomington Central Catholic, 10/29)
|3
|1
|0
|Drew Johnson, Summit (vs Camdenton, 10/30)
|3
|1
|0
|Ethan Patterson, De Soto (vs Pacific, 10/25)
|3
|0
|1
|Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Carbondale, 10/26)
|3
|0
|1
|Aidan Dietiker, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hazelwood East, 10/30)
|2
|2
|1
|Dominic Grasso, Seckman (vs Pacific, 10/26)
|3
|0
|0
|Tyler Van Bree, SLUH (vs Hazelwood Central, 10/30)
|3
|0
|0
|Kevin Cooney, SLUH (vs Hazelwood Central, 10/30)
|3
|0
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hazelwood East, 10/30)
|3
|0
|0
|Mahmoud Farhoud, Fort Zumwalt East (vs McCluer, 10/30)
|3
|0
|0
|Jax Rodermund, Fort Zumwalt East (vs McCluer, 10/30)
|3
|0
|0
|Bryce Buchheit, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North, 10/25)
|2
|2
|0
|Bobby Pauly, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 10/27)
|2
|2
|0
|Ryan Harvatin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hazelwood East, 10/30)
|2
|2
|0
|Nolan Waites, Clayton (vs Parkway South, 10/26)
|2
|1
|1