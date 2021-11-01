 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Isaac Garcia, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North, 10/25)330
Francisco Zuluaga, Brentwood (vs Valley Park, 10/25)330
Carter Youmans, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt, 10/25)321
Dino Mahmutovic, Mehlville (vs Lutheran South, 10/30)321
Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Lutheran South, 10/30)320
Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Bloomington Central Catholic, 10/29)310
Drew Johnson, Summit (vs Camdenton, 10/30)310
Ethan Patterson, De Soto (vs Pacific, 10/25)301
Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Carbondale, 10/26)301
Aidan Dietiker, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hazelwood East, 10/30)221
Dominic Grasso, Seckman (vs Pacific, 10/26)300
Tyler Van Bree, SLUH (vs Hazelwood Central, 10/30)300
Kevin Cooney, SLUH (vs Hazelwood Central, 10/30)300
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hazelwood East, 10/30)300
Mahmoud Farhoud, Fort Zumwalt East (vs McCluer, 10/30)300
Jax Rodermund, Fort Zumwalt East (vs McCluer, 10/30)300
Bryce Buchheit, Hazelwood West (vs McCluer North, 10/25)220
Bobby Pauly, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 10/27)220
Ryan Harvatin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Hazelwood East, 10/30)220
Nolan Waites, Clayton (vs Parkway South, 10/26)211
Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

