Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Mason Eschmann, Valmeyer (vs Carlyle, 9/29)500
Justin Martinez, McCluer (vs Hazelwood East, 9/26)340
Jackson Wilbers, Affton (vs Fox, 9/29)401
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Granite City, 9/26)400
Carlos Llamos, Pattonville (vs Parkway North, 9/27)400
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Breese Central, 10/1)400
Cole Gruenke, Wesclin (vs Valmeyer, 9/26)320
Felix Barrios, Principia (vs Maplewood-RH, 9/29)320
Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs Jennings, 9/30)320
Clayton Jones, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Festus, 9/27)311
Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Highland, 9/27)311
George Odquist, De Soto (vs St. Louis Christian, 9/28)311
Adam Rickman, Borgia (vs Sullivan, 9/29)311
Mitch Cineus, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East, 9/27)310
Talan Miller, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River, 9/28)310
Ryan Eskridge, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Fredericktown, 9/28)310
Ahmed Suljagic, Affton (vs Fox, 9/29)310
Justin Fears, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 9/28)230
Aidan Parrish, Freeburg (vs Carlyle, 9/28)230
Marvin Juarez, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs McCluer North, 9/29)230
0 Comments
