Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Mason Eschmann, Valmeyer (vs Carlyle, 9/29)
|5
|0
|0
|Justin Martinez, McCluer (vs Hazelwood East, 9/26)
|3
|4
|0
|Jackson Wilbers, Affton (vs Fox, 9/29)
|4
|0
|1
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Granite City, 9/26)
|4
|0
|0
|Carlos Llamos, Pattonville (vs Parkway North, 9/27)
|4
|0
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Breese Central, 10/1)
|4
|0
|0
|Cole Gruenke, Wesclin (vs Valmeyer, 9/26)
|3
|2
|0
|Felix Barrios, Principia (vs Maplewood-RH, 9/29)
|3
|2
|0
|Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs Jennings, 9/30)
|3
|2
|0
|Clayton Jones, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Festus, 9/27)
|3
|1
|1
|Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Highland, 9/27)
|3
|1
|1
|George Odquist, De Soto (vs St. Louis Christian, 9/28)
|3
|1
|1
|Adam Rickman, Borgia (vs Sullivan, 9/29)
|3
|1
|1
|Mitch Cineus, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East, 9/27)
|3
|1
|0
|Talan Miller, Civic Memorial (vs Wood River, 9/28)
|3
|1
|0
|Ryan Eskridge, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Fredericktown, 9/28)
|3
|1
|0
|Ahmed Suljagic, Affton (vs Fox, 9/29)
|3
|1
|0
|Justin Fears, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 9/28)
|2
|3
|0
|Aidan Parrish, Freeburg (vs Carlyle, 9/28)
|2
|3
|0
|Marvin Juarez, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs McCluer North, 9/29)
|2
|3
|0