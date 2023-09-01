Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Austin Bergmann, DuBourg (vs Affton)
|2
|3
|1
|Luke Morris, Highland (vs Salem, Illinois)
|3
|0
|0
|Alex Hubbell, Jerseyville (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)
|3
|0
|0
|Alexander Chiapelas, Timberland (vs Pattonville)
|2
|1
|0
|Aiden Welch, Althoff (vs Newton)
|2
|1
|0
|Bo Gomric, Althoff (vs Newton)
|2
|1
|0
|JT Grabowski, Francis Howell North (vs Mehlville)
|2
|0
|1
|Elmin Lemes, Bayless (vs Seckman)
|2
|0
|1
|Caleb Burton, Maplewood-RH (vs Hazelwood Central)
|2
|0
|0
|Nick Marchetti, Hillsboro (vs St. Mary's)
|2
|0
|0
|Jacob Oliver, Highland (vs Salem, Illinois)
|2
|0
|0
|Andrew Luzecky, DuBourg (vs Affton)
|2
|0
|0
|Landon Weber, De Smet (vs Lafayette)
|2
|0
|0
|Wyatt Moseley, Maplewood-RH (vs Hazelwood Central)
|1
|1
|1
|Luke Ponciroli, Chaminade (vs Whitfield)
|1
|1
|1
|Justin Carmody, Chaminade (vs Whitfield)
|1
|1
|0
|Logan Mollet, Highland (vs Salem, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Zane Korte, Highland (vs Salem, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Kevin Morales, Affton (vs DuBourg)
|1
|1
|0
|Emir Husic, Affton (vs DuBourg)
|1
|1
|0