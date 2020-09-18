 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)321
Dominic Pupillo, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs O'Fallon Christian)211
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)200
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs O'Fallon Christian)120
Tyler Cuba, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)111
Griffin Anderson, Seckman (vs De Soto)110
Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs De Soto)110
Matthew Harp , Seckman (vs De Soto)110
Michael Holliday, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell)101
Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)101
Max Kimbrough, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Fox)101
Jesse Dundon, Seckman (vs De Soto)101
Noah Myers, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North)101
Kaden Kaimann, Winfield (vs Warrenton)100
Brady Parmeley, St. Clair (vs Fredericktown)100
Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West)100
Andrew Harper, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell)100
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)100
Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)100
Tyler Kuhn, Seckman (vs De Soto)100
