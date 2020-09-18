Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)
|3
|2
|1
|Dominic Pupillo, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|2
|1
|1
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|2
|0
|0
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|2
|0
|Tyler Cuba, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|1
|1
|1
|Griffin Anderson, Seckman (vs De Soto)
|1
|1
|0
|Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs De Soto)
|1
|1
|0
|Matthew Harp , Seckman (vs De Soto)
|1
|1
|0
|Michael Holliday, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell)
|1
|0
|1
|Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|0
|1
|Max Kimbrough, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Fox)
|1
|0
|1
|Jesse Dundon, Seckman (vs De Soto)
|1
|0
|1
|Noah Myers, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|0
|1
|Kaden Kaimann, Winfield (vs Warrenton)
|1
|0
|0
|Brady Parmeley, St. Clair (vs Fredericktown)
|1
|0
|0
|Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|0
|0
|Andrew Harper, St. Dominic (vs Francis Howell)
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|0
|0
|Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Kuhn, Seckman (vs De Soto)
|1
|0
|0
