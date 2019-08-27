Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Staunton)
|5
|1
|1
|Ethan Moore, Wood River (vs Carlinville)
|3
|1
|0
|Jake Wells, Wood River (vs Carlinville)
|3
|0
|1
|Travis Speer, Triad (vs Belleville East)
|1
|1
|1
|Carson Reef, Wood River (vs Carlinville)
|1
|1
|0
|Lane Hoelscher, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial)
|1
|1
|0
|Vishal Jacob, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)
|1
|1
|0
|Myles Etling, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial)
|1
|0
|1
|Dominic Mararac, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)
|1
|0
|1
|Cody Miller, Jerseyville (vs Staunton)
|1
|0
|0
|Drake Goetten, Jerseyville (vs Staunton)
|1
|0
|0
|Asher Barbre, Carlinville (vs Wood River)
|1
|0
|0
|Brody Harris, Carlinville (vs Wood River)
|1
|0
|0
|Drew Moran, Belleville East (vs Triad)
|1
|0
|0
|Owen Trudt, Belleville East (vs Triad)
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Tentis, Triad (vs Belleville East)
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Belleville East)
|1
|0
|0
|Camden Frey, Collinsville (vs Chatham Glenwood)
|1
|0
|0
|Jonah James, Columbia (vs Springfield, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0
|Owen VanBritson, Valmeyer (vs Roxana)
|1
|0
|0