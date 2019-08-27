Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Staunton)511
Ethan Moore, Wood River (vs Carlinville)310
Jake Wells, Wood River (vs Carlinville)301
Travis Speer, Triad (vs Belleville East)111
Carson Reef, Wood River (vs Carlinville)110
Lane Hoelscher, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial)110
Vishal Jacob, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)110
Myles Etling, Mascoutah (vs Civic Memorial)101
Dominic Mararac, O'Fallon (vs Granite City)101
Cody Miller, Jerseyville (vs Staunton)100
Drake Goetten, Jerseyville (vs Staunton)100
Asher Barbre, Carlinville (vs Wood River)100
Brody Harris, Carlinville (vs Wood River)100
Drew Moran, Belleville East (vs Triad)100
Owen Trudt, Belleville East (vs Triad)100
Michael Tentis, Triad (vs Belleville East)100
Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Belleville East)100
Camden Frey, Collinsville (vs Chatham Glenwood)100
Jonah James, Columbia (vs Springfield, Illinois)100
Owen VanBritson, Valmeyer (vs Roxana)100
