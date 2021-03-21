 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Robbie Kitzmiller, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)200
Kendall Cordoba, Mascoutah (vs Alton)101
Elliott Boyer, Granite City (vs Mater Dei)100
Tommy Marron, Mater Dei (vs Granite City)100
Landon Albers, Mater Dei (vs Granite City)100
