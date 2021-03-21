Best performances
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
TROY, Ill. — Sometimes the ball would careen in random directions when it struck divots and grooves in the grass on Triad High School's soccer…
O'Fallon defeated Collinsville on penalty kicks Tuesday at Collinsville. The game was tied 2-2 after three overtime periods.
12FinalBelleville West000Collinsville213
Collinsville trailed by one after the first half but rallied for a 2-1 win over Waterloo Monday at Waterloo.
123FinalFather McGivney2114Maryville Christian2103
12FinalBelleville East001Edwardsville007
12FinalWaterloo000Civic Memorial246
12FinalCollinsville022Waterloo101
Mascoutah downed visiting Jerseyville on penalty kicks Tuesday. The game was tied 5-5 after three overtime periods.
Edwardsville defeated visiting Collinsville on penalty kicks Tuesday. The game was tied 2-2 after three overtime periods.