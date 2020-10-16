Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Sikeston)
|4
|0
|0
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West)
|3
|1
|0
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|2
|1
|Ben MacInnes, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|1
|1
|Steven Virtel, Priory (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|1
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Sikeston)
|2
|1
|0
|Will Kelly, Priory (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|0
|1
|Jahan Robinson, Ladue (vs Eureka)
|2
|0
|1
|Tal Dean, Parkway North (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2
|0
|1
|Novo Onovwerosuoke, MICDS (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Brewer, Clayton (vs Oakville)
|2
|0
|0
|Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|0
|0
|Nathan Massey, Fort Zumwalt East (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|2
|0
|Zach Edler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1
|2
|0
|Carter Woodward, Fort Zumwalt East (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|1
|1
|Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|1
|0
|Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Summit)
|1
|1
|0
|Dom Mrazik, Fort Zumwalt East (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|1
|1
|0
|Evan Hall, Union (vs Winfield)
|1
|0
|1
|Jake Bisch, Chaminade (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|0
|1
