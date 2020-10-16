 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Sikeston)400
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West)310
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West)221
Ben MacInnes, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)211
Steven Virtel, Priory (vs Lutheran South)210
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Sikeston)210
Will Kelly, Priory (vs Lutheran South)201
Jahan Robinson, Ladue (vs Eureka)201
Tal Dean, Parkway North (vs Windsor (Imperial))201
Novo Onovwerosuoke, MICDS (vs Lutheran North)200
Ben Brewer, Clayton (vs Oakville)200
Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Webster Groves)200
Nathan Massey, Fort Zumwalt East (vs O'Fallon Christian)120
Zach Edler, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt North)120
Carter Woodward, Fort Zumwalt East (vs O'Fallon Christian)111
Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)110
Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Summit)110
Dom Mrazik, Fort Zumwalt East (vs O'Fallon Christian)110
Evan Hall, Union (vs Winfield)101
Jake Bisch, Chaminade (vs Parkway Central)101
