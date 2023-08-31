Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Mateo Switzer, DuBourg (vs Valley Park)
|3
|1
|0
|Austin Bergmann, DuBourg (vs Valley Park)
|3
|0
|1
|Cole Brockmeyer, Duchesne (vs Holt)
|3
|0
|1
|Luke Licare, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour)
|2
|2
|1
|Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Freeburg)
|3
|0
|0
|Elmin Lemes, Bayless (vs Fox)
|2
|0
|1
|Emir Husic, Affton (vs St. Pius X)
|2
|0
|1
|Matt Sander, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour)
|1
|1
|0
|Nadir Brkic, Fox (vs Bayless)
|1
|0
|0
|Owen Zobrist, Freeburg (vs Waterloo)
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Rauckman, Freeburg (vs Waterloo)
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Cooper, Freeburg (vs Waterloo)
|1
|0
|0
|Trent Glaenzer, Waterloo (vs Freeburg)
|1
|0
|0
|Landon Durham, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour)
|1
|0
|0
|Grant Guethle, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour)
|1
|0
|0
|Bryten Moleski, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour)
|1
|0
|0
|Carson Robinson, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Ritenour)
|1
|0
|0
|Devin Hayes, Seckman (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan Harris, Seckman (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|0
|0
|Jace Evans, Holt (vs Duchesne)
|1
|0
|0