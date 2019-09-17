Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jalen Corn, University City (vs Lutheran North)
|4
|1
|1
|Brent Kinder, Staunton (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|3
|2
|0
|Ian Bridges, Staunton (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|3
|1
|1
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Borgia)
|3
|1
|1
|William Mennerick, Metro (vs Vashon)
|3
|1
|0
|Alvaro Paris-Gimeno, Mascoutah (vs Freeburg)
|3
|1
|0
|Lane Hoelscher, Mascoutah (vs Freeburg)
|3
|0
|1
|Jameson McNamee, Metro (vs Vashon)
|3
|0
|0
|Patrick Fuller, University City (vs Lutheran North)
|1
|4
|0
|Inigo Larizgoitia, University City (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|1
|0
|Anthony Dalton, Orchard Farm (vs Hazelwood Central)
|2
|1
|0
|Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Eureka)
|2
|1
|0
|Miles Diekemper, Metro (vs Vashon)
|1
|3
|0
|Ellery Cole, McCluer (vs North Tech)
|2
|0
|1
|David Dawson, Metro (vs Vashon)
|2
|0
|1
|Sean Leary, Belleville West (vs Althoff)
|2
|0
|1
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Hazelwood Central)
|1
|2
|1
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Hazelwood Central)
|2
|0
|0
|Kaleb Whiteside, Mascoutah (vs Freeburg)
|2
|0
|0
|Tanner King, St. Dominic (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|2
|0
|0