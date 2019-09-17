Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jalen Corn, University City (vs Lutheran North)411
Brent Kinder, Staunton (vs Lebanon, Illinois)320
Ian Bridges, Staunton (vs Lebanon, Illinois)311
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Borgia)311
William Mennerick, Metro (vs Vashon)310
Alvaro Paris-Gimeno, Mascoutah (vs Freeburg)310
Lane Hoelscher, Mascoutah (vs Freeburg)301
Jameson McNamee, Metro (vs Vashon)300
Patrick Fuller, University City (vs Lutheran North)140
Inigo Larizgoitia, University City (vs Lutheran North)210
Anthony Dalton, Orchard Farm (vs Hazelwood Central)210
Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Eureka)210
Miles Diekemper, Metro (vs Vashon)130
Ellery Cole, McCluer (vs North Tech)201
David Dawson, Metro (vs Vashon)201
Sean Leary, Belleville West (vs Althoff)201
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Hazelwood Central)121
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Hazelwood Central)200
Kaleb Whiteside, Mascoutah (vs Freeburg)200
Tanner King, St. Dominic (vs O'Fallon Christian)200
